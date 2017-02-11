× Free dental clinic for Marion County kids

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– February is National Children’s Dental Health month, and to celebrate the Marion County Public Health Department is hosting a series of free dental clinics for kids.

Saturday, dozens packed the Blackburn health center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. for the free dental services.

Children age one to 18 years old are eligible to receive preventative services including dental exams, cleanings, x-rays and fluoride treatment.

“It’s recommended that every six months for kids, if mom or dad see something they’re not sure of, bring them in we can let you know,” said Maggie Rodriguez a dental assistant, “whether it be a cavity, but every six months at least.”

There are five additional clinics this month: