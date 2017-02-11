Indianapolis police searching for abducted 5-month-old boy

East side crash leaves one person dead

Posted 6:38 pm, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 07:16PM, February 11, 2017
shortridge-fatal

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Shortridge Road.

According to police, an adult male was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where died shortly after arriving.

Investigators say the SUV was heading south on Shortridge from 10th Street when it left the road, struck a utility pole, and landed upside down.

Police are looking into the possibility that alcohol may have been a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s