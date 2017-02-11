× East side crash leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash on the city’s east side Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. in the 800 block of North Shortridge Road.

According to police, an adult male was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where died shortly after arriving.

Investigators say the SUV was heading south on Shortridge from 10th Street when it left the road, struck a utility pole, and landed upside down.

Police are looking into the possibility that alcohol may have been a factor.