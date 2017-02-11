Domino’s Pizza launches wedding registry before Valentine’s

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Forget the fine china. Domino’s Pizza has launched a wedding registry site that allows couples to order the pie of their dreams.

Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre says the company launched the site just in time for Valentine’s Day so couples “passionate about pizza” can “register for something they both truly love as much as their partner.”

Visitors to the site have the option of signing up for Domino’s to be served at a bachelorette party or as a late night snack at the end of the wedding reception.

Couples who receive gifts from the site get a gift card in order to pay for the pizza.

