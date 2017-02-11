Damage to vandalized vehicles close to $50K

Indianapolis police searching for abducted 5-month-old boy

February 11, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS – Cars, trucks and SUV’s line the streets of a south side neighborhood.

But none of them were moving Saturday as their owners woke to find vehicle after vehicle had been vandalized overnight.

Slashed tires meant flat tires and in some case all four tires had been slashed.

Some 18 vehicle owners reported damage totaling nearly $50,000.

The vandalism seemed to be concentrated along the 500 to 700 blocks of Sanders and Orange Streets near South East Street.

