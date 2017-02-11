× Authorities searching for 2 of 8 illegal aliens discovered during Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for two of eight illegal aliens that were discovered during a traffic stop in Putnam County Saturday morning.

The trooper discovered the illegal aliens when he stopped a blue Toyota Sequoia for unsafe lane movement on eastbound I-70 around 8:56 a.m.

Authorities were able to detain six of the eight aliens, but two escaped and fled south from I-70 on foot into a field near the County Road 475 East overpass.

The two suspects at-large are believed to be dark complected Hispanic males, possibly in their middle to late twenties. They are thought to have short dark hair, no facial hair, with one wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, and the other wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

Further investigation revealed the illegal aliens included a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both without parents. All are believed to be from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. The driver was believed to be headed from Houston to Baltimore.

The public is asked to call 911 if they locate the suspects at-large.