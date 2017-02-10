Warmer temperatures, rain expected this weekend in central Indiana

Central Indiana will see a temperature tug-of-war this weekend. A warm front will move north of the state overnight and that will bring a huge warm up, but we won’t stay warm all weekend long.

For Saturday we’ll have highs in the 60s with fog and mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach us Saturday evening. Ahead of the front showers will develop late Saturday afternoon and a quarter inch of rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The front will pass early on Sunday and the rain will end. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the day as gusty northwest winds blow across the state.

Next week will begin with dry, cooler weather before our next storm system arrives Wednesday and brings a chance for a rain/snow mix, changing to snow for Thursday.

So far this has been a mild winter.

Rain is likely this weekend.

Expect a mild Saturday.

Rain develops south Saturday afternoon.

Rain moves north Saturday night.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning.

The rain ends early Sunday.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall Sunday.

We’ll have a cool, dry Monday.

Clouds will increase late Tuesday.

A rain/snow mix will develop on Wednesday.

