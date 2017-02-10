Temperatures build into the 60s this weekend but we’ll be dodging showers

today-forecast-sky

Winds have shifted and as a result we will get into the mid-40s this afternoon with a cloud/sun mix. At times winds will approach 20 mph, but overall a nice Friday is expected.

today-forecast-sky

Temperatures will build even more heading into the weekend. We’ll see a high of 58 on Saturday and 61 early in the day Sunday.

wknd-at-a-glance

Saturday will start off dry and sunny. After 3pm a few spotty rain showers will develop and we’ll carry the chance for a spot rain shower through 10am Sunday morning.  Showers at all times will be spotty and light. We’re expected less than 0.25″ of rain with a lot of dry time expected this weekend.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma nam-precip_clouds-wide

Looking ahead to next week, it will be quiet and mild for mid-February.  Daily highs will be in the 40s with a cloud/sun mix from Monday through Thursday.

2016-valentines-day-card-modified ls-am-7-day

