× Temperatures build into the 60s this weekend but we’ll be dodging showers

Winds have shifted and as a result we will get into the mid-40s this afternoon with a cloud/sun mix. At times winds will approach 20 mph, but overall a nice Friday is expected.

Temperatures will build even more heading into the weekend. We’ll see a high of 58 on Saturday and 61 early in the day Sunday.

Saturday will start off dry and sunny. After 3pm a few spotty rain showers will develop and we’ll carry the chance for a spot rain shower through 10am Sunday morning. Showers at all times will be spotty and light. We’re expected less than 0.25″ of rain with a lot of dry time expected this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, it will be quiet and mild for mid-February. Daily highs will be in the 40s with a cloud/sun mix from Monday through Thursday.