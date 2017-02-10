Spike in Bloomington heroin overdoses linked to potential ‘bad batch’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind-- Investigators in Bloomington are looking for the supplier behind a so called "bad batch" of heroin, which they believe is linked to a spike in overdboses.

Since Feb. 1, Bloomington police say there have been eleven reports of overdoses. Nine of those overdoses have occurred since Tuesday.

Donald and Terry Anderson say their son Donald Lee was one of those victims.

According to the Andersons, Lee overdosed in the Monroe County Jail. A spokesperson for the jail confirms the incident. The Andersons say they were informed of the overdose by a fellow inmate.

“He called and said it was heroin; it was some of the bad heroin was the way it was put to me,” Terry Anderson said.

Now the Andersons say their biggest question is how the drugs got into the jail in the first place.

A Monroe County spokesperson said that “unfortunately” drugs are sometimes smuggled into jails, but the Bloomington facility is no different than any other in the country which also faces similar issues.

Recently the sheriff’s department purchased $100,000 body scanner to help curtail those incidents.

There has also been a spike in overdoses in Muncie. Officials say more than a dozen overdoses were reported in a three day period. Four of those victims died.

Police say the heroin may have been laced with Fentanyl or some other power additive.

“This one is particularly troubling, there is no good heroin but when we talk about bad batches or good batches we’re really talking about the effects its having on the people using that heroin. Heroin will kill you, some heroin will kill you faster,” Captain Steve Kellams of the Bloomington Police said.

Kellams said investigators are now working with federal agents to locate the supplier of the heroin.