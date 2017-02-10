Police: Woman tried to sneak Suboxone strips into Johnson County jail with Christmas card

Posted 3:46 pm, February 10, 2017, by
Karen Fellers

Karen Fellers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A woman in Johnson County was arrested after police say she tried to sneak drugs into the jail using a Christmas card.

Karen Fellers, 51, of Indianapolis, was charged with trafficking with an inmate.

Fellers hid strips of Suboxone in a Christmas card coming into the Johnson County jail, according to court documents.

Investigators say she was caught on tape in a jail call conspiring to mail the drugs.

Police say two more arrests could be coming.

