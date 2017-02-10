× Police: Men used stolen Kroger gift card to buy gas, lottery tickets

DANVILLE, Ind. – Danville police are trying to identify two suspects who scammed a Kroger store by using a stolen gift card to buy lottery tickets.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 2, a man approached a cashier to buy a $200 gift card. Surveillance cameras captured the exchange, which showed the man handing over the gift card so the cashier could activate it. When the cashier looked away for a moment, the man took the activated gift card and replaced it with a different, inactive gift card.

He told the cashier he needed to go to his car because he’d forgotten his wallet and then left the store.

Surveillance footage showed the man getting into a 2000s model red or maroon Dodge Intrepid. He drove to the Kroger gas station to buy $10 in gas and then $190 in lottery ticket with the stolen gift card.

That same day, the suspect and another man were caught on camera cashing the lottery tickets at the Village Pantry located at 8311 Crawfordsville Road in Indianapolis for $60. They also went to Convenient Food Mart, 9100 W. 10th St., to cash $50 in tickets.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department.