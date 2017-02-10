× Marion Co. Health Department offers free dental services for children up to 18 years old during February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and the Marion County Public Health Department wants to encourage children to begin healthy habits by age one.

The health department’s dental services program is offering special children-only hours at five dental clinic sites this month. During the visit, children ages 1 to 18 will receive free preventative services, including a dental exam, cleaning, two bitewing x-rays, and a fluoride treatment (age permitting).

Services at these children-only clinics are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis depending on the location. Contact a specific location directly to make an appointment.

Saturday, February 11

Blackburn Dental Clinic

2700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

8 a.m.-Noon (Walk-ins and Appointments)

317-931-4301

Wednesday, February 15

Northeast District Health Office

Marion County Public Health Department

6042 E. 21st St.

1-4 p.m. (Walk-ins and Appointments)

317-221-7397

Saturday February 18

1650 Dental Clinic

1650 College Ave.

8-10 a.m. (Walk-ins only)

Monday, February 20

Northeast District Health Office

Marion County Public Health Department

6042 E. 21st St.

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. (Walk-ins or Appointments)

317-221-7397

Monday, February 20

Forest Manor Dental Clinic

3840 N. Sherman Dr.

8 a.m.-Noon (Appointments only)

317-221-3013

Saturday, February 25

Pecar Dental Clinic

6940 N. Michigan Rd.

8 a.m.-Noon (Walk-ins or Appointments)

317-221-7574