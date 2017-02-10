× Man arrested for felony child molestation receives lesser charge as part of plea agreement

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – A man in Owen County who was arrested and initially charged with child molesting and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor agreed to plead guilty and receive a lesser charge.

As part of a plea agreement, Alfred Don Dickison, Jr., 20, of Gosport, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class A misdemeanor. In exchange, the two felony charges were dropped.

Dickison admitted to inappropriate contact with an underage girl, and he also admitted to giving her alcohol, the Spencer Evening World reports.

Dickison was sentenced to 365 days with 185 days executed to home detention and 180 days suspended to probation.

As part of his probation, he must complete 80 hours of community service and abide by a no-contact order with the victim.