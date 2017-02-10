LIVE STREAM: Man wrongfully convicted of crime discusses his pardon from Gov. Holcomb

Kindergarten student donates pennies to Speedway police

Photo courtesy of Speedway police

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A kindergarten student who had been collecting pennies donated the entire jar to the Speedway Police Department.

Kingston Fry had been collecting pennies from their home in Speedway, and after he filled a 32 ounce Mason jar, he told his grandmother he wanted to donate the pennies to Speedway officers to help provide them with equipment.

On Thursday, Fry and his grandmother Darlene Fry Barnhill visited the Speedway Police Department so he could donate the pennies.

Speedway Officer Alex Redding and Speedway Police Intern Kelsea Hardin visited Allison Elementary to personally thank Kingston for his generous donation and spent some time with him and his classmates at lunch.

