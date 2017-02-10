× Indianapolis man accused of domestic terrorism sentenced in habitual traffic offender case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man accused of domestic terrorism was sentenced Friday in connection with a separate case.

Christopher Byrne, 31, was sentenced to five years for a charge of operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender. Three-and-a-half years will be served in jail and one-and-a-half years were suspended. After his release he will be on probation and undergo a mental heath examination, followed by treatment.

In August 2016, a Greenwood police officer pulled over Byrne after seeing him “driving suspiciously” around the parking lot at the Greenwood Park Mall. He reportedly refused to identify himself, claiming he was a “sovereign national.”

Byrne was taken into custody after officers discovered he was a habitual traffic violator. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a Ruger 10-22 rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition with a scope and homemade suppressor attached. They also found water bottles filled with bleach and ammonia, which form a toxic gas if mixed together.

New information in this case came to light in January, specifically that Byrne had used Google Maps to research the home address of the judge handling a 2015 case against him. This led to the appointment of a new judge.

Byrne is still facing a federal charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case. No court date has been set yet for that charge.