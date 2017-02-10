× Indiana House votes to override vetoes from former Governor Mike Pence

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has voted to override two bills that former Gov. Mike Pence vetoed last year.

A majority of senators must also vote to override the vetoes before the bills become law. Senate GOP leader David Long expects the Senate to take them up next week.

One measure requires the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to report to the Legislature when making rules. A statement from Pence’s office emphasized the importance of IDEM having flexibility to act when necessary.

The other allows private college police departments to release less on-campus crime information than public police departments. When Pence vetoed it, the University of Notre Dame was fighting a court battle about disclosing crime investigation records. A court later ruled the school’s police department didn’t need to release the information.