Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $4.5 million will expire Monday

Posted 4:21 pm, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:31PM, February 10, 2017
Picture of Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your old Hoosier lottery tickets because you could be $4.5 million richer!

A winning lottery ticket for the Aug. 17, 2016 drawing will expire on Monday, February 13 at 5 p.m.

The Hoosier Lotto ticket was purchased at Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis and matched all 6 numbers. The winning numbers are: 16-17-19-22-43-44.

The ticket holder should sign the back immediately and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The prize must be claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

