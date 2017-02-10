Grant County teacher faces child seduction charge

Posted 8:25 pm, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, February 10, 2017
File image

File image

CONVERSE, Ind.– A Grant County teacher was arrested Friday on a charge of child seduction.

Mitchel Hueston has bonded out of the Grant County Jail since his arrest, officials confirmed.

Hueston is accused of fondling or touching a child who is 16-17 years old, according to court records. At the time of his arrest, he was employed as a teacher at Oak Hill High School, located on the west side of Grant County.

CBS4 has reached out to the Oak Hill United School Corporation for a statement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

