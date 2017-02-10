Four car crash sends pregnant woman to hospital

Posted 11:58 pm, February 10, 2017, by
File photo

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A four car crash sent a pregnant woman to the hospital late Friday night, police said.

Police were dispatched to 36th and College Avenue on reports of a multiple vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found four damaged vehicles. There were two injuries reported. One of the injuries included the pregnant woman.

Police say her injuries were not life-threatening, but due to the pregnancy, officers are treating her injuries as serious.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s