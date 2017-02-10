× Four car crash sends pregnant woman to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A four car crash sent a pregnant woman to the hospital late Friday night, police said.

Police were dispatched to 36th and College Avenue on reports of a multiple vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found four damaged vehicles. There were two injuries reported. One of the injuries included the pregnant woman.

Police say her injuries were not life-threatening, but due to the pregnancy, officers are treating her injuries as serious.