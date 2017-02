KOKOMO, Ind. – There is an FBI investigation currently underway in Kokomo, and so far one person has been arrested.

FBI agents raided a home in the 1800 block of Judson Road in Kokomo on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirms there is “investigative activity,” but they are not releasing any more details at this time.

Kokomo police confirm one person has been arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail.