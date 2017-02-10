Avon Police searching for the owner of an urn left in parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. - Police in Avon are asking for the public's help to get an urn that was left in a Menards parking lot back to its rightful owner.

"It’s close to the heart and some people are very close to those loved ones that they’ve lost," Avon Police Chief Sean Stoops said. "We just want to make sure that if they feel like they lost them again, that we have them and we are doing everything we can to try to reunite you back with the remains so that you can move forward and pass those.”

The chief explained a Menards employee found the remains Tuesday and the business held onto them thinking the owner would return for the urn. When no one showed up, the business alerted police.

“We felt like it was probably an accident," Stoops said. "Maybe someone set it outside their car while they were loading their car or something and just drove off and forgot they set it on the ground.”

“Hopefully, like you said, it was an error and not someone deliberately leaving something like that," Menards shopper Margaret Trauner said. "Again, I think it’s sad somebody’s family member is left out in a parking lot.”

The Avon Police Department pleaded for the public's help in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Stoops said they got some calls and are now working with the Cremation Center of Indiana to correctly identify the remains through a metal tag that was left with the ashes.

"They said it looks to be somewhat of an old number so it’s going to take them a while to go through their records so they can make a positive identification of the remains," Stood said.

In the meantime, anyone with information about who the remains may belong to is asked to call the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700.