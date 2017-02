× All lanes of I-65 in Clinton County closed after fatal crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of I-65 in Clinton County are closed in both directions after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near the Frankfort exit. Traffic is stopped between W Co Rd 300 S and CR 900 W.

Police are rerouting traffic off at SR 28 and then back onto I-65 southbound.

Police expect it to be closed for the next two hours.