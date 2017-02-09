× Woman arrested in connection with northeast side hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a woman in connection with a fatal January hit-and-run crash.

The hit-and-run occurred on Jan. 13, just after 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pendleton Pike. Officers responded and found a man lying in the road.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Brian Wilkinson, 52, of Anderson.

Police say they began receiving tips after media coverage. Those tips ultimately led to the identification of a suspect.

Brittney Jones, 30, was arrested last week on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

IMPD credited citizens for reporting tips in this case. If you know anything about a crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS(8477). Tips are considered anonymous.