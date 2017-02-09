Warmer temperatures are on the way

Posted 5:39 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40PM, February 9, 2017

Expect a dry, windy Friday with temperatures not as cold. A warm front will move north of the state this weekend and that will bring a huge warm up. We'll have highs in the 60s and a chance for rain and t-storms. Next week will begin with dry, cooler weather before our next storm system arrives Wednesday and brings a chance for snow.

seasonal-update

This has been a mild winter so far.

rpm1

We'll have a dry Friday.

day-planner

Temperatures will not be as cold on Friday.

rpm2

Rain will develop late Saturday.

regional-front-map1

Rain is likely on Sunday.

weekend-forecast

Our warm up will continue through the weekend.

regional-front-map2

Next will start with clear skies.

regional-front-map3

We'll have a cool, dry Tuesday.

regional-front-map4

Light snow will develop Wednesday.

 

