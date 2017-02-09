Warmer temperatures are on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a dry, windy Friday with temperatures not as cold. A warm front will move north of the state this weekend and that will bring a huge warm up. We'll have highs in the 60s and a chance for rain and t-storms. Next week will begin with dry, cooler weather before our next storm system arrives Wednesday and brings a chance for snow.

This has been a mild winter so far.

We'll have a dry Friday.

Temperatures will not be as cold on Friday.

Rain will develop late Saturday.

Rain is likely on Sunday.

Our warm up will continue through the weekend.

Next will start with clear skies.

We'll have a cool, dry Tuesday.

Light snow will develop Wednesday.