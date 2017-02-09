× Southbound lanes of I-69 in Noblesville closed due to jackknifed semi

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-69 in Noblesville near Southeastern Parkway are closed due to a jackknifed semi.

Emergency crews were called to the 210 mile marker around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

SB traffic is being diverted off of I-69 at SR 13 (214mm) to SR 67 So., or SR 13 to SR38 west to south US 37.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as crash cleanup at the 210 MM could take some time.

If approaching the area of the 214mm south bound, expect slow or stopped traffic and delays. Traffic is currently backed up to the 216 mm.