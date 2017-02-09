Roller coaster weather hits central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the words of Mark Twain, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.”

The author was talking about New England, but most Hoosiers would agree that on any given day, it applies to Indiana too. This week has more people in Central Indiana feeling that way than usual.

“We could go from anywhere from water skiing to snowmobiling,” said Brandon Watson.

In just 12 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday, thermometers in central Indiana dropped from the low 60’s to the high 20s, with temperatures dipping all the way into the teens by early Thursday morning.

The warm weather follows a general lack of precipitation over the last few months. So far, this is central Indiana’s least snowy winter in fifteen years.

That fact makes it easier for Watson and others to stomach what snow Indiana is getting.

“I’ll take the warmer days as good news,” said Jared Johnson. “We lived in Canada for four years, so it’s nice to have a break and warm snaps here and there.”

For the people who live for snow angels and snow-covered trees, they’ll have to take what they can get before the temperatures climb back up into the mid to high-60’s by Sunday.

“I think we can get all four of them in, in less than a week,” said Watson, referring to the seasons.