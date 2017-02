× Police investigating after pedestrian dies in west side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Thursday on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred at West 38th Street and North High School Road around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of the car fled the scene. A description of the car has not been provided.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.