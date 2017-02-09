Multiple departments called to battle house fire in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews were battling a house fire in Johnson County Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the 8500 block of South 700 West, which is about three miles southeast of Morgantown’s downtown area.

Video from the scene showed flames and smoke coming from the home, which sustained significant damage.

Firefighters from the Hablmen Township, Trafalgar and Bargersville fire departments used tanker trucks to bring water to the scene. Officials said crews didn’t have trouble with water supply but struggled with problems like freezing hoses.

One adult and a juvenile got out of the home safely.