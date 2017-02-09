Mules seized from Indianapolis home after getting loose, leading police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Their fame was short-lived.

Two weekends ago, these small mules caused quite a ruckus when they made a great escape and ran loose near 46th Street and Binford Boulevard.

Residents on the northeast side captured video of the small animals as Indianapolis Metropolitan police chased after them. The video included a comical “low-speed chase” that showed IMPD cruisers following the animals.

Jeffery Smith and his wife, Tauna, own the mules. Smith said the animals were for their grandkids. Animal control workers showed up to seize them this week.

The Smiths said they were upset because workers who arrived to seize the mules went into their pens to get them without talking to the family first.

They said they were told they couldn’t keep the animals because they didn’t have enough space for them.