× Owners of restaurants in 3 Indiana counties admit to underreporting $1.8 million in sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The owners of six central Indiana restaurants have agreed to pay nearly $143,000 after failing to report an estimated $1.8 million in sales at six restaurants.

The Casa Del Sol restaurants are located in Marion, Delaware and Grant counties, according to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.

Manuel Rodriguez Alonso and Rosalio Sanchez have agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges for failing to pay sales and food and beverage taxes.

The sales took place between 2013 and 2015, Curry said. Investigators examined several months of records before filing charges. Curry said investigators seized about $250,000 in cash from bank accounts.

Curry said Sanchez agreed to plead guilty to six counts of theft while Alonso agreed to plead guilty to three counts. They’ll pay nearly $143,000 in restitution to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Adam Krupp with the Indiana Department of Revenue said an anonymous tip led them to investigate the restaurants.

The case recalled the 2015 grand jury investigation into the owners of El Rodeo and El Jaripeo restaurants. The owners of those restaurants were accused of underreporting more than $22 million in sales and underpaying $1.8 million in taxes. Authorities spent two years investigating the matter, which involved 26 restaurants.

Curry referenced the El Rodeo case Thursday, saying authorities put businesses on notice that they would be investigated and prosecuted if they tried to avoid sales tax obligations.

“The defendants charged today did not heed the warning,” Curry said.