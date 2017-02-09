× Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

BROOKVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Brookville Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department requested help from Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting at 11191 State Road 101 near Brookville.

Investigators said a woman showed up at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department around 5 a.m. to report that a family member was acting erratically and causing a disturbance.

A sheriff’s deputy and two officers with the Brookville Police Department arrived at the home and found Donald D. Parker, 29, holding a firearm on the porch. The officers ordered Parker to drop the weapon, but police said he didn’t comply.

Police said he pointed a firearm at officers; the two Brookville officers returned fire, striking Parker at least once. After the officers rendered first aid, Parker was taken to Reid Health in Richmond, where he died.

State police said one of the officers involved in the shooting is a 17-year veteran of the Brookville Police Department. The other officer had been with the department for more than two years. The officers’ names aren’t being released at this time.

Both officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.