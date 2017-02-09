× Indianapolis man who overdosed while driving with baby dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who crashed his car last week after overdosing while driving with a baby has died.

Michael O’Conner passed away at Eskenazi Hospital, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

O’Conner and Leigh Bradburn overdosed on drugs last Thursday and crashed–all with a baby in the back seat.

The car rolled into oncoming traffic, hit a ditch and flipped near 46th Street and Ritter Avenue.

Paramedics used Naloxone on O’Conner and Bradburn, and Bradburn was revived. She is not facing any charges at this time in connection with the crash.

She does, however, face charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance after she was found unresponsive at a home on East 10th Street on Tuesday. IMPD says she was found lying on the floor next to a syringe. She became responsive before emergency responders had to administer Naloxone.