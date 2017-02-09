IMPD investigates fatal shooting on east side

Posted 3:22 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, February 9, 2017
Picture from the scene in the 8100 block of East 37th Place

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of East 37th Place just after 2:15 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

While responding, additional calls came in stating that someone had been shot. When officers arrived they located a vehicle with an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. EMS personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead  at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and are canvassing the area for witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist with identifying and collecting possible foresnsic evidence.

The victim’s name will be released once their next-of-kin has been notified. This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).

