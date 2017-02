× Homicide investigation underway in Muncie after man found shot

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man died after an early morning shooting in Muncie, and a homicide investigation is underway.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of West Main Street.

Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn said the victim is a young man and ruled his death a homicide. The victim’s body was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.