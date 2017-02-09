Group meets at Statehouse to push for medical marijuana as bill passes through Senate committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Medical marijuana in Indiana could happen if a local organization gets its way.

A group called "The Higher Fellowship" held a town hall meeting Thursday at the Statehouse, pushing for medical marijuana in the Hoosier State. House and Senate lawmakers were also present for a question and answer session.

Hoosiers, including veterans, spoke at the meeting and explained how marijuana use has helped them.

"It's time for our fellow legislators to take note of what we want to get accomplished. We don't want this as a recreational drug. We want this as a medicine to treat our veterans and our civilians," said Jeff Staker with Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis.

On Wednesday, a bill to use cannabis extract to help patients with epilepsy passed through the Senate committee and is now going to the Senate floor for a vote. This is the first time a medical marijuana bill has gotten this far in the Indiana Statehouse.