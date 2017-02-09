Amal and George Clooney reportedly expecting twins

"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins, according to ‘The Talk’ host Julie Chen.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen said on the program Thursday. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

Chen said George Clooney confirmed in late January that Amal is pregnant with twins. The babies are due in June, Chen said. Us Weekly said “an insider” confirmed the summer due date.

As for where the twins will grow up, the Clooneys have their choice of homes in Studio City, California; Lake Como, Italy; and England, according to USA Today.

George, 55, and Amal, 39, were married in Italy in September 2014.

