Frigid today but temperatures return to the 60s with storms this weekend

We officially got 2.1" of snow in Indy on Wednesday, which was right on target for the 1-3" forecast. We are still about 10" below average for the season to date. We don't have additional snow in the forecast for the next week.

Today will be the COLDEST day of the week by far! We'll only reach 25 degrees, but it will be sunny. Winds will also be brisk which will keep wind chills in the single digits through the lunch hour today.

We start a significant warming trend into the weekend. In fact, we jump 20 degrees between today and tomorrow! By the weekend we're back in the 60s.

Shower chances will start going up late Saturday afternoon and evening. The coverage will go up on Sunday. Overall, Sunday will bring a higher chance for rain, but we'll still have a lot of dry time this weekend. We'll see an early high of 60 on Sunday and temperatures will drop through the 50s with thunderstorms during the afternoon.

We're in the 40s with sunshine at the start of next week, through Valentine's Day.