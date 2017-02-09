Colts release linebacker D’Qwell Jackson, marks new GM Chris Ballard’s first cut

D'Qwell Jackson #52 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 6, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Aller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have released their first player since Chris Ballard was hired as the new general manager.

The team announced today that they have released linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.

Jackson was suspended the final four games of the 2016 season for PED violation.

His suspension frees up $5.5 million in cap space.

Jackson was signed by the Colts as a free agent on March 6, 2014. He has started 140-of-141 career NFL games and totaled 1,350 tackles (838 solo), 19.5 sacks, 42 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and nine interceptions (two returned for touchdowns).

Jackson started all three playoff contests he appeared in and recorded 33 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed and one interception. He has registered eight-career 100-tackle seasons and has led his team in tackles in eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL.

He was selected to his first career Pro Bowl in 2014.

