Boy Scouts face push from women’s organization to let girls join

NEW YORK — After years of divisiveness, the Boy Scouts of America have opened their ranks to gay and transgender boys. Yet a different membership dispute persists: a long-shot campaign to let girls join the BSA so they have a chance to earn the prestigious status of Eagle Scout.

Just last week, after the BSA announced it would admit transgender boys, the National Organization for Women issued a statement urging the youth organization to allow girls to join. NOW cited the efforts of a 15-year-old New York City girl to emulate her older brother, who is an Eagle Scout.

For now, it appears the Boy Scouts will hold firm. Communications director Effie Delimarkos said the BSA, which has some coed programs, views boys-only programs as a fundamental cornerstone of its mission.

