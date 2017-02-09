× Bob Costas’ decades-long run as Olympics host coming to an end

When you think of NBC and the Olympics, you probably think of Bob Costas.

But Costas, the face of NBC Sports for decades, says he’ll step away from hosting the Olympics. Mike Tirico will replace him for Olympics coverage starting with the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Costas made the announcement Thursday on the Today show. He’s anchored NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Olympics since 1992.

“I am going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics a year from now,” Costas said.

Costas will turn 65 next month. He said he’ll stay with NBC Sports and appear when circumstances warrant. The arrangement is similar to the one Tom Brokaw has with NBC’s news division.

“They’ve been kind enough — and it’s an honor to even have your name in the same sentence — they’ve been kind enough to call it the Brokaw phase of my career,” Costas said. “So I will be to sports what Tom has been for the last several years to news.”

Costas anchored NBC’s Olympics coverage in Rio, his record 11th Olympics as the network’s prime-time host. He first covered the Olympics during the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, when he served as the late-night host.

Costas said in a statement that it’s been a “privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience” to have been part of NBC’s Olympics coverage. He said it felt like the “right time” to step away.

Tirico left ESPN to join NBC last year. He hosted daytime coverage of the Rio Olympics in August.