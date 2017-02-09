× Big snowstorm walloping New England states; flights delayed or cancelled

BOSTON (AP) _ Some parts of the northeastern U.S. could get up to 18 inches of snow from the fast-moving storm. Thursday’s storm is a big difference from temperatures in the 60s the day before in some places.

A number of school districts already have canceled Thursday classes in New York, Philadelphia and Boston. Airlines have scrapped thousands of flights as a precaution.

The severe weather is causing air travel-related delays and cancellations including Indiana. Air travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status. You can do so here.