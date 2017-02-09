Click here to see school and business closings and delays

Big snowstorm walloping New England states; flights delayed or cancelled

Posted 4:50 am, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54AM, February 9, 2017
icecylces

BOSTON (AP) _ Some parts of the northeastern U.S. could get up to 18 inches of snow from the fast-moving storm. Thursday’s storm is a big difference from temperatures in the 60s the day before in some places.

A number of school districts already have canceled Thursday classes in New York, Philadelphia and Boston. Airlines have scrapped thousands of flights as a precaution.

The severe weather is causing air travel-related delays and cancellations including Indiana. Air travelers are strongly encouraged to check their flight status. You can do so here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s