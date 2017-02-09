× $780,000 to be spent on new protective gear for IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Leaders in Indianapolis agreed to provide more protection for the men and women who protect the city.

This week, the city-county council set aside money to purchase thousands of tactical helmets and armored vests.

Following a deadly ambush in Dallas last July where five police officers were killed, as well as another shooting days later where three officers were gunned down on the job in Baton Rouge, Indianapolis FOP president Rick Snyder publicly called for a million dollars in additional tactical gear for IMPD.

Nearly seven months later, Snyder finally got his wish.

“Public safety is number one. It’s always been number one,” said chief financial officer for the city-county council Bart Brown.

Brown said $780,000 has been set aside to buy 1,700 tactical helmets and another 1,700 vests with rifle plate armor. That will outfit every IMPD officer.

“We think we’re sending the signal that we want to give officers equipment so they can protect and serve our citizens,” said Brown.

“Our local leadership should be commended for not only recognizing the need to further protect our officers, but actually demonstrating their support,” said Snyder.

The new protective equipment won’t be for daily use, but will be available during the most dangerous tactical situations.

Snyder says the deal only got done with cooperation from all involved.

“This was truly a nonpartisan issue and a lot of bipartisan work got done behind the scenes to figure this out,” said Snyder.

IMPD chief Bryan Roach added, “We appreciate the collective effort in the acquisition of this safety equipment. It shows a great concern for the women and men of IMPD.”

Snyder says the FOP will work with the department to try and buy the equipment as soon as possible.