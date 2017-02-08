× Woman sentenced to 85 years for murder, attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was sentenced Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.

Rebecca Lawson was convicted in January for her role in a shooting on the southwest side that killed 35-year-old Patrick Brown and wounded 38-year-old Cecilia Land.

It happened in the 3400 block of South Lynhurst Drive around 8:45 p.m. in Feb. of 2016.

Police say Rebecca Lawson called 911 and peacefully surrendered to officers after the shooting. Lawson was later formally charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 85 years– 55 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder charge.