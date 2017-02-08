WEATHER ALERT: 1-3 inches of snow expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Woman sentenced to 85 years for murder, attempted murder

Posted 4:15 pm, February 8, 2017, by
Rebecca Lawson

Rebecca Lawson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was sentenced Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.

Rebecca Lawson was convicted in January for her role in a shooting on the southwest side that killed 35-year-old Patrick Brown and wounded 38-year-old Cecilia Land.

It happened in the 3400 block of South Lynhurst Drive around 8:45 p.m. in Feb. of 2016.

Police say Rebecca Lawson called 911 and peacefully surrendered to officers after the shooting. Lawson was later formally charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 85 years– 55 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s