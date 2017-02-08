WEATHER ALERT: 1-3 inches of snow expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

U.S. Marshals need help locating tattoo-covered sex offender

Posted 11:18 am, February 8, 2017, by
Matthew Stager

Matthew Stager

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help with finding a sex offender who failed to self-report to a transitional center, WTVR reports.

Matthew Stager, 44, is a convicted sex offender with a history of drug abuse and mental health problems.

He was released from prison in Petersburg, Virginia on February 2. He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day that he was released, however, he never showed up.

His whereabouts for the past week are unknown.

Authorities tell WTVR that Stager has connections in multiple states across the country.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with dozens of facial tattoos.

If you have any information about Stager’s whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s