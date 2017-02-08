× Roach is one step closer to being approved as IMPD Chief after latest vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a formality, but IMPD Chief Bryan Roach is on his way to being approved by Indianapolis’ City-County Council.

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee gave his appointment the green light Wednesday night.

Councilors say they approved him, because they like his experience and his connection to the community. Next, Roach will head to the full council.

Roach took his oath of office last month and has already been serving as the new chief. He’s a familiar face from within the department, having most recently served as the assistant chief of administration.

Roach has held every appointed rank in IMPD, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett. He’s an Indianapolis native and graduate of IUPUI.