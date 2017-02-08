Click here to see school and business closings and delays
Report ranks Indiana as fourth most miserable state in America

Posted 6:07 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:09PM, February 8, 2017
File photo of Indiana map

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have it rough, according to a new report published by 24/7 Wall St.

The publication found Indiana to be the 47th worst state in America, behind Kentucky (48th), Oklahoma (49th) and West Virginia (50th).

Researchers came to this conclusion after analyzing a 2016 Gallup survey of 177,281 people that measured wellbeing across the 50 states.

The study focused on whether individuals felt a sense of purpose, had supportive relationships, were financially secure, were satisfied with their community or were in good physical health. Results showed that Indiana was one of just a handful of states to rank low in every category of well-being.

The report found an estimated 31.3% of Hoosiers are obese, 29.4% do not exercise and 30.6% smoke. These percentages are higher than their corresponding national shares.

The study found the Hoosier state is also one of the least educated, with just 24.9% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree.

As for income, the average Indiana resident makes less than the national average. The state’s median household income stands at $50,532, approximately $5,000 less than the national median income.

Check out how other states measured up:

10 most miserable states

  1. West Virginia
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Kentucky
  4. Indiana
  5. Arkansas
  6. Ohio
  7. Louisiana
  8. Alabama
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Mississippi

10 happiest states

  1. Hawaii
  2. Alaska
  3. South Dakota
  4. Maine
  5. Colorado
  6. Vermont
  7. Arizona
  8. Minnesota
  9. Montana
  10. Florida

