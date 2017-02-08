Report ranks Indiana as fourth most miserable state in America
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers have it rough, according to a new report published by 24/7 Wall St.
The publication found Indiana to be the 47th worst state in America, behind Kentucky (48th), Oklahoma (49th) and West Virginia (50th).
Researchers came to this conclusion after analyzing a 2016 Gallup survey of 177,281 people that measured wellbeing across the 50 states.
The study focused on whether individuals felt a sense of purpose, had supportive relationships, were financially secure, were satisfied with their community or were in good physical health. Results showed that Indiana was one of just a handful of states to rank low in every category of well-being.
The report found an estimated 31.3% of Hoosiers are obese, 29.4% do not exercise and 30.6% smoke. These percentages are higher than their corresponding national shares.
The study found the Hoosier state is also one of the least educated, with just 24.9% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree.
As for income, the average Indiana resident makes less than the national average. The state’s median household income stands at $50,532, approximately $5,000 less than the national median income.
Check out how other states measured up:
10 most miserable states
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Ohio
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- Rhode Island
- Mississippi
10 happiest states
- Hawaii
- Alaska
- South Dakota
- Maine
- Colorado
- Vermont
- Arizona
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Florida