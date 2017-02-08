× Police: Woman who was found unresponsive after crash overdosed days later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a woman who had to be revived with naloxone after a crash in Indianapolis last week.

Leigh Bradburn faces charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance after being found unresponsive at a home on East 10th Street on Tuesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said she was found lying on the floor next to a syringe. She became responsive before emergency responders had to administer naloxone.

Last week, Bradburn was involved in a crash and found unresponsive inside a car along with Michael O’Conner and a baby. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 2 near East 46th Street and North Ritter Avenue on the northeast side.

Bradburn and O’Conner had to be revived, and O’Conner’s injuries required an extended stay at an area hospital, police said. The baby, situated in the back seat, was unharmed.

Investigators originally thought the Bradburn and O’Conner were dead when they arrived at the crash scene. Both had overdosed on heroin, investigators said.

Witnesses said the car, which sustained significant damage, left the road, rolled and landed upright on the street.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services said use of naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has tripled since 2011. EMS administered 565 doses that year. In 2016, the agency used 1,800 doses.