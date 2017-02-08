× Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are trying to track down the car and driver involved in a December 2016 hit-and-run crash that left a man with multiple injuries.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2016, officers responded to the 4800 block of Barlow Drive to investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The male victim, who had injuries to his face, was conscious when officers arrived. He didn’t know what had happened to him. The man went to an area hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his neck, ribs and right leg.

A witness told police that a car came around the bend and struck the victim as he was standing on the side of the road. The impact sent the man onto the hood of the vehicle and into the windshield. The car continued without stopping.

Investigators captured images from a nearby surveillance camera that may show the vehicle in question. Police believe it’s a silver or tan 2005-2010 Saturn Astra hatchback or similar style vehicle. The car likely sustained damage to the hood or windshield.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.