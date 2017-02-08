PHOTOS: Hoosiers get a dose of snow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’ve compiled some of the photos sent by CBS4 viewers as snow covered cities and towns across Indiana Wednesday.

Light snow began during the afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening before ending. We can expect 1-2″ in Indianapolis. 2-3″ is likely north of I-70, with less than an inch likely south of I-70.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for Marion County and other central Indiana counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

