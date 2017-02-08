PHOTOS: Hoosiers get a dose of snow

Click here to see school and business closings and delays
WEATHER ALERT: 1-3 inches of snow expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 p.m.

Posted 8:04 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23PM, February 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’ve compiled some of the photos sent by CBS4 viewers as snow covered cities and towns across Indiana Wednesday.

Light snow began during the afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening before ending. We can expect 1-2″ in Indianapolis. 2-3″ is likely north of I-70, with less than an inch likely south of I-70.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for Marion County and other central Indiana counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

