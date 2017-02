× Marian star Krishawn Hogan preps for NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- He’s a record shattering receiver from Marian University by way of Warren Central and now Krishawn Hogan has his sights set on the next level. Hogan was invited to the NFL combine and is training with Exos at St Vincent Sports performance for the job fair at the end of February.

Hogan chat with Indy Sports Central about his journey to making his NFL dream, a reality.