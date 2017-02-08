WEATHER ALERT: 1-3 inches of snow expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

IU women’s basketball team’s trip to Rutgers delayed after plane gets stuck in mud

Photo courtesy of Daniel Meadows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University women’s basketball team was delayed in flying out to New Jersey for their game against Rutgers after their plane got stuck in the mud last night.

The team boarded a chartered M-82 plane at Monroe County Airport around 8 p.m. last night.

While the plane was taxiing, the right gear went off the pavement and sunk into the mud. There were no injuries and no damage done to the plane. The primary runway was temporarily shut down, according to Airport Director Bruce Payton.

The team got off the plane after the incident, and they flew out of Indianapolis around 11:15 a.m. They arrived in New Jersey with plenty of time before their game against Rutgers tonight at 7 p.m., Assistant Director of Media Relations Megan Kramper confirms.

